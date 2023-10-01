Sporting clay event to benefit local veterans

The Elks Eastern Central District Veteran’s Committee of New Jersey will hold a sporting clay event Saturday, Oct. 14.

The fundraising benefiting local veterans will be at Spring at MNL Farm, 44 Clove Road, Wantage.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The event will start at 10 a.m., with breakfast served at 9 a.m.

The cost is $275 per person, including breakfast, lunch, ammunition and firearm rental if needed.

Go online to https://lodgestore.summitelks1246.org/product/clay-shooting-event/52 or send checks payable to Summit Elks 1246, 40 Maple St., Summit, NJ 07901 with “Veterans Clay Shoot” on memo line.

Instruction and safety training are available for beginners.

The event is limited to 40 people.

For information, call Rocco DiPiano at (908) 400-2257.