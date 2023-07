The Highland Stage presents “The SpongeBob Musical” this weekend and next at Vernon Township High School, 1832 County Road 565.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Friday, Aug 4 and at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug 5.

Tickets cost $18 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens.

There will be a special senior citizen performance at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. Senior citizens will pay $10.