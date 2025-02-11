Special Olympians compete in Winter Games

More than 300 people took part in the New Jersey Special Olympics on Feb. 3-4 in Sussex County.
Alpine skiing and snowboarding events were held at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon and cross-country skiing and snowshoeing events were at the National Winter Activity Center in Vernon.
The speed skating competition was at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.
On Monday evening, Mountain Creek also hosted the opening ceremony, which was capped off with fireworks.
In his greeting at the ceremony, Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi repeated the Special Olympics motto: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me brave in that attempt.”
”It is my absolute honor to be surrounded by the best of the best, the bravest of the brave,” he told the competitors.