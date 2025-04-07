Sparta teen dies after battle with cancer

Sparta schools will offer counseling and support to students starting Monday, April 7 after the death of middle school student Daniel Bachkhaz on Friday, April 4, Superintendent Matthew Beck said in a message to the school community Sunday, April 6.

Daniel was diagnosed with cancer in October 2022 at age 11. After a year of chemotherapy and eight surgeries, scans showed that he was cancer-free in the fall of 2023.

In January 2024, doctors found another cancerous tumor in the same spot as the first. It was removed, followed by a month and a half of radiation.

Then last fall, doctors found a tumor on his spine and he underwent 10 days of radiation.

Beck said information about a memorial service would be provided by Daniel’s mother in the coming days.