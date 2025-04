The annual Sparta Jazz Fest will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 2 in the Sparta High School auditorium, 70 W. Mountain Road.

Eleven jazz bands from Sussex County will perform.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and veterans, and $5 for students. Children age 6 and younger admitted for free.

There will be a concession stand, photo booth and more.