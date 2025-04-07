x
Sparta. Jazz Fest 2025

| 07 Apr 2025 | 01:37
    JZ1 Eleven jazz bands from Sussex County were to perform in the annual Sparta Jazz Fest on April 2. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    JZ2 The Vernon Township High School Jazz Express performs at Jazz Fest 2025 at Sparta High School.
    JZ3 The High Point Regional High School Jazz Ensemble performs at Jazz Fest.
    JZ4
    JZ5
    JZ6 The Sparta High School Blues Sanction rehearses before its performance. The band has less experienced players than Blues Inc.
    JZ7 The Lenape Valley Regional High School Jazz Band waits to perform.
    Sparta High School Blues Sanction members pose before their performance.
