Skylanders beat Northampton, 72-65

Sussex County Community College defeated Northampton Community College in men’s basketball, 72-65, on Saturday, Jan. 13 at home in Newton.
It was SCCC’s third win in a row.
Philip Ross scored 23 points for the Skylanders (10-5). Nate Aklilu added 19 points, Christian Archer had 12 points, David Forzani made 10 points and Jesus Romero contributed three points.
Before the game, the Spartans (13-5) were ranked No. 7 in the nation in NJCAA Division III basketball.
SCCC will play at Camden County College at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.