Show to be performed at restaurant

Industry Kitchen + Bar in Sparta will present a comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show, “Death at Underground Pasta,” on Oct. 25 and 26 and Nov. 1 and 2.

Seating begins at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

“Death at Underground Pasta” is produced by the Black Cat Theatre Company of New Jersey and Trinity Studios.

The original comedy is set in a 1956 Sparta Italian restaurant. The Manetti family has been struggling to make their restaurant a success, but tonight a newspaper restaurant reviewer is rumored to be making a visit to the restaurant. This is the break the family needs to get their place on the map, but through mistaken identity, then a murder, the night does not go as planned.

“We are excited to bring our talented actors and this hilarious show to Industry, and we are also excited to be a part of the unveiling of the beautiful new dining and event space on the lower level of the restaurant,” said Lauren Fraser of Hardyston who wrote and directed the show. “This is going to be a great adult night out.”

The show will take place downstairs at Industry and will include a three-course Italian dinner. Tickets are $95, which includes the show, dinner, tax and gratuity. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening.

Tickets may be purchased online at blackcattheatrenj.com/events

The show is recommended for mature audiences only; it contains adult themes, humor and language.

Rachael Perrone-Scro, owner of both Mohawk House and Industry, said, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Black Cat Theatre Company once again to bring professional entertainment to our diners. The shows are always a lot of fun and serve to create a wonderful, local theatre experience combined with an excellent dining experience.”

The cast of “Death at Underground Pasta” consists of professional actors and some acting students from the Academy of Performing Arts at Trinity Studios.

Kirby Maragulia of Oak Ridge is the stage manager, and John Kollar of Sparta is the sound/technical director.