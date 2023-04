“Sounds of Broadway Cabaret” will be presented at 7 p.m. April 21-22 and April 28-29 and 2 p.m. April 29.

The show, at the Blackbox Playhouse at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sandhill Road, Sussex, will feature songs from musicals, including “Grease,” “Hamilton,” “Into the Woods” and “Annie.”

Tickets are $15. To purchase them in advance, go online to bit.ly/bwaycab23. Tickets also will be sold at the door.