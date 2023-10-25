ShopRite holds grand opening

ShopRite’s grand opening of its newest supermarket, the ShopRite of Sussex, 1 Wiebel Plaza, was set for Wednesday, Oct. 25.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was planned at 10 a.m. with RoNetco Supermarkets co-president and chief operating officer Dominick Romano and co-president and chief financial officer David Romano as well as RoNetco supervisors, merchandisers, managers and store employees.

Before the ribbon cutting, the Wallkill Valley Regional High School Marching Band was scheduled to perform and American Legion Unit 213 to conduct a flag-raising ceremony.

Demos throughout the store, promotional items and giveaways, live music, a photo booth, a face painter and a balloon artist were scheduled from noon to 5 p.m.

The ShopRite of Sussex is owned by RoNetco Supermarkets, a family-owned company with nearly a century in the grocery business and eight ShopRite stores in northwestern New Jersey.

The new store was approved by local officials in 2018 and had been expected to open two years later but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will offer customers a wide selection of groceries, including its Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry and Paperbird Own brands; locally sourced foods; and a variety of fresh-prepared and restaurant-style meals.

The store will employ more than 250 full- and part-time workers.

“RoNetco Supermarkets has a long history of commitment to the communities where our ShopRite stores operate, and we look forward to officially becoming a part of the great Sussex community,” said Dominick Romano.

The new ShopRite features energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting, with LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot.

The store will have the first-of-its-kind hardware selection in a ShopRite store with a True Value Hardware department.

The seafood market will offer a wide variety of fresh seafood delivered daily. Seafood specialists will steam orders for free while customers shop.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.