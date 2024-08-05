Senior of the Year to be named Thursday

The Sussex County Senior of the Year will be announced during Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair.

All the nominees will be recognized as will Sussex County Skylands Ride bus drivers.

The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 under the Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

A DJ will play songs from the ’60s, ’70s and beyond, along with other entertaining tunes. There will be light refreshments, door prizes and information.

The event is organized by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, and Division of Senior Services.

For information, call 973-579-0555 ext. 1277 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us