Schools to be closed, delayed tomorrow

Vernon Township schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 6 because of the expected winter storm.

Sussex County courts also said they will be closed Thursday.

Lenape Valley Regional High School will be on a two-hour delay. The 8th Grade Learning Experience classes are canceled.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory effective from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 through 1 p.m. Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations of about one-tenth of an inch.

Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, likely will become slick and hazardous, the NWS said.