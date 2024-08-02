School supplies collection under way

United Way of Northern New Jersey is holding its annual United Way Tools for School drive amid a dramatic increase in requests for school supplies.

This year, the organization seeks to support more 13,000 students, a significant rise from the 8,700 students served last year.

United Way is calling on the community to donate supplies and new backpacks pre-filled with lunch boxes, binders, notebooks, pencils and other essential items. Gift cards for purchasing goods also are appreciated.

Through a partnership with YouGiveGoods.com, donors may purchase supplies online, which will be delivered directly to United Way or partner schools within Sussex, Warren, Morris, Somerset and suburban Essex counties.

All donations may be made online at uwnnj.org/ToolsForSchool2024

The drive provides essential school supplies to students from families struggling to make ends meet - those who are ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) or in poverty.

“Despite the increase in New Jersey’s minimum wage, thousands of households across the state are still not able to meet the rising costs of goods and services,” said Kiran Handa Gaudioso, chief executive of United Way of Northern New Jersey. “That’s why it’s crucial for us to support students with the necessary tools to succeed in the classroom.”

Families of school-aged children are budgeting an average $141.62 for school supplies - not including the cost of clothing, shoes and electronics, according to the National Retail Federation.

Last year, with the help of volunteers and corporate sponsors, 2,020 backpacks and 43,000 supplies valued at almost $105,000 were distributed to area schools and nonprofit agencies.