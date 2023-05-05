SCCC’s Health Fair will be Wednesday

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will hold a Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 in the Performing Arts and Health Sciences Building, rooms A207 and A208.

It is free and open to the public.

The Health Fair is being organized by the Medical Assistant (MA) program at the college and will include the following screenings for blood pressure, blood cholesterol, blood glucose, hemoglobin level, heart rate, height and weight. There also will be a brief lesson in CPR.

MAs are instrumental as patient liaisons and patient-centered medical home team members.

The MA program at SCCC is one of only five programs in New Jersey accredited by CAAHEP, the nation’s largest accrediting body for MAs.

The new program will begin this fall. Interested students may contact program coordinator Susan Melik at smelik@sussex.edu