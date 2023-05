Officials of Sussex County Community College (SCCC), the county and state celebrated the opening of the college’s Culinary Institute on Thursday, April 27.

The institute is located in the McGuire Technical Education Center on Main Street in Newton along with the Arbor Restaurant, which is expected to open to the public this fall.

The building has a state-of-the-art instructional kitchen lab, full restaurant kitchen and practical dining room lab. Students began classes there this spring.

During a ceremony before the ribbon-cutting, Martin Kester, culinary and hospitality program supervisor at SCCC, said he launched the program five years ago “with two students and a rented kitchen in the middle of nowhere - not the auspicious start that I thought it was going to be.”

During that first year, Kester, who was named one of the top five chefs in the state by Inside Jersey in 2015, learned a lot about being a teacher. He and the students did seven charity events and public appearances and received overwhelming support from the community.

He thanked SCCC president Jon Connolly for having the vision to bring technical programs to the college and Lorraine Parker, former chairwoman of the SCCC board of trustees, for planting the seed of the Culinary Institute “and making sure that it actually grew.”

In addition to college trustees, administrators, faculty, staff members and students, he thanked his family for helping to sand tables, sweeping, mopping and painting among other tasks.

Connolly thanked the town of Newton for helping solve the building’s infrastructure needs.

Stan Kula, executive director of the SCCC Foundation, said the Culinary Institute aims to meet the workforce needs of Newton, Sussex County and beyond using the expertise, experience and caring that the college provides.

Employment of chefs and head cooks is projected to grow 10 percent from 2016 to 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The National Restaurant Association has forecast that New Jersey will have more than 335,200 positions in the restaurant industry by 2025, compared with 318,800 in 2015.