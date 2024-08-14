SCCC holds Agriculture Field Day today

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) invites the community to attend an Agriculture Field Day on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the SAgE at Muckshaw, 290 Route 206 South, Newton.

Sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m.

The rain date is Thursday, Aug. 15.

Participants may explore the courses offered by SCCC, the agricultural methods used at the student farm and ongoing experiments.

Erin Shroll, program supervisor, will discuss planting a fall garden, techniques to extend growing seasons, and maximize yields of fruits and vegetables.

Farm tours are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

SCCC will offer a range of courses this fall, including Introduction to Agriculture, Integrated Pest Management and Introduction to Soil Science.

For information, go online to sussex.edu/farm or send email to Erin Shroll, agricultural business & horticultural science supervisor, at eshroll@sussex.edu.