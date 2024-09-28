SCCC golf outing Thursday

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will hold its 24th annual Golf Outing on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Great Gorge Golf Club in Vernon.

”The SCCC Skylander Golf Outing is our premier fundraising event,” said Todd Poltersdorf, associate dean of Athletics/Student Discipline/Alumni. “It’s a day filled with camaraderie and competition on the golf course, all in support of our student-athletes.

“Funds raised contribute directly to new equipment, scholarship funds and more. I eagerly anticipate reconnecting with familiar faces and welcoming new participants on October 3rd.”

Registration and breakfast start at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start, four-person scramble format at 9 a.m. A post-golf lunch, silent auction and awards ceremony will cap off the activities.

The registration fee is $125 per golfer and $450 for a foursome.

Register online at sussex.edu/golfouting

For information, call the SCCC Athletic Department at 973.300.2252 or send email to tpolersdorf@sussex.edu