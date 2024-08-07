SCCC freezes tuition, fees for 2024-25 year

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) has frozen tuition for the 2024-25 academic year.

SCCC president Jon Connolly reaffirmed the college’s commitment to affordability, saying, “Our commitment to current and future SCCC students continues. We are again forgoing any tuition or fee increases this year.”

Maintaining high-quality education at an affordable cost is central to the institution’s mission, he said.

SCCC offers a range of degree and professional certificate programs designed for seamless transfer to many four-year colleges and universities.

The college also offers career and technical education programs that enable students to begin their careers in two years.

In addition to various scholarships, SCCC remains dedicated to affordability with special rates for veterans, senior citizens, residents of specified Warren County districts and neighboring out-of-state counties.

Fall registration continues until the start of the semester Sept. 3. Late registration ends Sept. 9.

For information on course offerings and financial aid or to apply, go online to sussex.edu/apply or send email to admissions@sussex.edu