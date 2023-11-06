x
SCCC defeats Erie, 55-6

Newton /
| 06 Nov 2023 | 07:48
    SC1 Sussex Skylanders wide receiver Jawon Foushee (14) lands inside the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Erie Kats on Saturday, Nov. 4. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    SC2 Sussex wide receiver Aaron Young catches the ball in the second half.
    Sussex running back Jaiden Murphy carries the ball.
    Sussex ball carrier Thaylor Siblies is on the move in the third quarter. He is a graduate of Newton High School.
    Erie Kats quarterback Eric Wilson.
    Sussex Skylanders head football coach James Robertson discusses strategy with players.
Sussex County Community College (SCCC) defeated Erie Community College of Buffalo, N.Y., 55-6, on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The win pushes the Sussex Skylanders’ record to 6-2.

The game was played at Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope.

The Skylanders held a 24-0 lead at halftime. The Erie Kats (3-7) did make it into the end zone for a score late in the fourth quarter.

The Skylanders are scheduled to play Nassau Community College there Saturday, Nov. 11.

The last regular-season game will be against Monroe College on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Lenape Valley.