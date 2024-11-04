x
Salute to Military Veterans Parade

Sussex County /
| 04 Nov 2024 | 05:21
    <b>VP1 The Newton High School </b>Color Guard and Marching Band<b> take part in Sussex County’s 24th annual Salute to Military Veterans Parade on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>VP2 Members of the U.S. Submarine Service march in Sussex County’s 24th annual Salute to Military Veterans Parade on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>VP3 Sussex County Clerk Jeffrey Parrott is master of ceremonies for the event.</b>
    <b>VP4 Carol Johnson presents a Quilt of Valor to keynote speaker Emerson Crooks, second from right, and Frank Toth, center, who received a certificate of appreciation.</b>
    <b>VP5 The High Point Regional High School chorus performs.</b>
    <b>Parade grand marshal Emerson Crooks speaks during the program.</b>
    <b>Frank Toth receives a certificate of appreciation.</b>
    <b>Members of the Military Transport Association.</b>
    <b>John Busco, left, of the Wanderers Car Club with parade grand marshal Emerson Crooks, retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.</b>
    <b>Members of the Newton High School marching band.</b>
    <b>The Purple Dragon K9s perform during the parade.</b>
    <b>Frank Arminio conducts a POW/MIA ceremony. </b>
    <b>Chaplain Don DeVore.</b>
    <b>Emma Cooper sings the National Anthem.</b>
    <b>Olivia Cantu, an eighth-grader at Lafayette Township School, reads her winning essay.</b>
    <b>Maya Mianowski, an eighth-grader at Ogdensburg School, reads her winning essay.</b>
    <b>Trey McClure, an eighth-grader at Halsted Middle School in Newton, won a contest to design a pin for the event.</b>
    <b>The 2024 pin handed out to veterans.</b>
    <b>Sussex County Commissioner Earl Schick speaks. Behind him, from left, are county clerk Jeffrey Parrott and Commissioners Jill Space and Jack DeGroot.</b>
    <b>Gerald Sheard at the American Legion table.</b>
    <b>Skip Eich, Ashley Outer, Rick Merchant and Deb Wan Blarcom of the Warriors’ Watch Riders. </b>
    <b>A flag hangs from Newton and Sparta firetrucks at the Sussex County fairgrounds.</b>
