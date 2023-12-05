Rockette living her dream

While the holiday season can set many of us dreaming, Caitlin Potosnak sees her dream realized every day when she steps onto the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

She had dreamed of becoming a Rockette since she was a child growing up in Vernon. That dream was realized last year when she joined the precision dance company known for its high-kick numbers.

This is her second year performing in the “Christmas Spectacular,” a 90-minute show featuring the Radio City Rockettes.

“It’s surreal, honestly. Every time I’m up on the stage I still can’t believe it,” she said. “Every time I’m kicking I feel like I have to pinch myself, and I get the chills every show. It is truly a gift and I am so grateful.”

Potosnak started dancing when she was 3 years old with her sister at Dance Expression Dance Arts in Hamburg.

She studied classical ballet, modern, jazz, tap and hip-hop and performed with the studio’s dance company until she graduated from high school in 2008.

She received special awards and high scores at competitive events, said Lisa Schumann, director of Dance Expression Dance Arts. “Caitlin was always a passionate and talented dancer and performing artist.”

Potosnak took summer intensive dance classes during her years at Radford (Va.) University. She graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance and a minor in exercise science.

After graduation, she took as many dance classes as possible, including those taught by current and former Rockettes.

She auditioned for the Rockettes several times, each time making it to the last cut, until she was offered a contract in 2022.

“We are so incredibly proud of Caitlin,” Schumann said. “Her passion and determination are the traits that helped make her successful.”

Up to 15 shows a week

Dancers come from all over to audition for the Rockettes every year and only a few are accepted. There are 80 Rockettes; they are split into two groups of 40, and 36 perform at a time. The other four dancers fill in as needed.

During the holiday season, the Rockettes may perform up to 15 shows a week. Potosnak tries to rest as much as she can and sometimes she will do pilates or work on some moves from the show.

The “Christmas Spectacular” requires a lot of mental and physical strength, she said, stressing how important it is to be in the right headspace before stepping on stage.

After the holiday season is over, she stays sharp by taking dance classes, dancing with friends and performing in small events. She also teaches dance and pilates.

In addition, she is working on a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.

Her goal is to continue dancing for as long as possible while also helping people as a counselor. She eventually wants to focus on dancers and helping them with their mental health struggles.

Potosnak advises others to follow their dreams.

“Continue to go for your dreams. I think a lot of what I did during my journey of becoming a Rockette was finding influential people, and for me that was Carrie Underwood,” she said. “I followed her journey and she always would say ‘follow your dreams’ and that is what I did.”