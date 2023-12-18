x
Remembering heroes at Christmas

SPARTA. About 300 people attended a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

| 18 Dec 2023 | 11:15
    Volunteers place wreaths on the graves at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Lois Johann prepares to place a wreath in honor of the U.S. Space Force during a Wreaths Across America ceremony. Her son is in training for the Space Force.
    About 300 people attended the ceremony Saturday, Dec. 16. It was one of more than 4,200 similar events held nationwide.
    The family of Noah Michael Leyman stand in front of his grave. Leyman, formerly of Hampton Township, died in June at age 22 while serving in the Air Force.
    Wreaths cover the graves at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery after the ceremony.
    Rick Roberts plays taps during the ceremony.
    The honor guard fires during the ceremony.
    Chris Van Orden, a retired social studies teacher in Hardyston, speaks during the ceremony.
    A man salutes during the ceremony.
    Boy Scouts Rhys Moore and Eric Walker prepare to open the boxes of wreaths.
    Boy Scouts listen to the ceremony.
    Diane Curto and Erin Ashton organized the ceremony.
    Ken Augustin and his dog Remy attend the ceremony.
    Boxes of wreaths line the sidewalk.
    Volunteers from Atlantic Health Care helped place the wreaths.
About 300 people attended a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.

It was one of more than 4,200 similar ceremonies held throughout the country.

After the ceremony, volunteers laid wreaths on all the graves.

Speaking at the local ceremony were Rick Merchant of Warriors Watch Riders for Northern New Jersey and Christopher Van Orden, a retired social studies teacher at Hardyston School.

The guest speaker was Lt. Col. Gary Salmonson of the Civil Air Patrol.

Wreaths were presented in honor of each branch of the U.S. military.

Girl Scout Troop 97684 led the Pledge of Allegiance. The troop also sold wreaths as a Bronze Award project.

Also participating were the American Legion Post 157 Honor Guard and the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1002 Color Guard.

Wreaths Across America first was observed at the Sparta cemetery in 2019.