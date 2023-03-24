Prom Shop opens Monday at Project Self-Sufficiency

Teens are invited to select free new or gently used prom dresses and accessories from the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency.

Formal wear, including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, as well as shoes in good condition are all available at no charge.

All items are displayed in a boutique-like setting on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus, and space is available for dresses to be tried on.

The public is invited, and no appointment is needed.

The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. March 27, 28, 29 and 30 and April 3, 4 and 5; 3 to 5 p.m. March 31 and April 6; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1.

“We are delighted to be offering teens the opportunity to receive beautiful gowns and accessories free of charge at the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“We believe that every young woman deserves the chance to have a beautiful dress for that special once-in-a-lifetime event. Thanks to generous donations from the community, we are fortunate to have hundreds of beautiful items in our collection again this year.”

Project Self-Sufficiency is at 127 Mill Street in Newton. The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop is a program of the nonprofit’s Journey Family Success Center.

For information about the Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop or to find out more about any programs at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org