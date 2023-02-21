Project Self-Sufficiency has new mobile-services vehicle

Project Self-Sufficiency celebrated the launch of its mobile-services vehicle, PSS Journey, on Feb. 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Hackettstown.

The renovated recreational vehicle is outfitted with refrigeration, computer workstations, and counseling and classroom space.

It is bringing free Wi-Fi, food, diapers and access to essential resources to Hackettstown twice a month.

The retrofitted RV allows Project Self-Sufficiency services to be brought to locations where residents may not have easy access to personal vehicles or public transportation.

In addition to the church in Hackettstown, the rotating schedule includes stops in Franklin, Hopatcong, Netcong and Vernon.

PSS Journey, and its smaller companion, the refrigerated food project van, are stocked with food, diapers and limited personal-care products for those in need.

Launched nearly five years ago, PSS Journey was the brainchild of longtime Project Self-Sufficiency staff member Patrice Green, who identified a need for mobile services in northern New Jersey.

Individuals and families are encouraged to check the Project Self-Sufficiency website or their municipal websites for the itinerary.

PSS Journey also has its a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PSSJourney

“These mobile service vehicles have helped thousands of residents access resources that would have otherwise been out of reach,” said Rep. Tom Kean, R-7.

“It is great that this new vehicle will be able to help thousands more in the Hackettstown area. I congratulate everyone at Project Self-Sufficiency who made this possible - our communities are better off thanks to your work.”

State Sen. Steven Oroho, R-24, said, “Ever since its inception, Project Self-Sufficiency has adapted their programs to meet the needs of the community, whether that be offering job skills training to women returning to the workforce, stocking their food pantry for families in crisis or helping high school dropouts achieve their diplomas.

“When it became apparent that a lack of transportation was impeding access to services for many residents in our area, Project Self-Sufficiency did what they always do: They found a way. I commend Project Self-Sufficiency for initiating PSS Journey five years ago and for bringing it to Hackettstown today. I am looking forward to seeing what happens down the road.”

State Sen. Doug Steinhardt, R-23, said, “We’re glad to welcome Project Self-Sufficiency and their mobile services RV to begin making regular scheduled stops in Hackettstown.

“This new local stop by PSS Journey is great news for residents who may not have access to transportation to get help elsewhere. They’ll have a case worker on hand to help connect those in need with essential services and to provide critical supplies such as food and diapers. We’re thankful for Project Self-Sufficiency’s expanded service in our community.”

Project Self-Sufficiency’s executive director, Deborah Berry-Toon, said the nonprofit is happy to be able to bring these essential programs to other areas, such as Hackettstown.

“Since its debut five years ago, PSS Journey has offered food, resources and support to thousands of residents in our area. We are grateful to the municipalities which have embraced our vision for mobile community outreach, and we are looking forward to making new friends in the Hackettstown area.”

To create PSS Journey, funding from Impact 100 Garden State, a New Jersey women’s philanthropic organization, and the Ellman Discovery Foundation was used to purchase and retrofit a used RV.