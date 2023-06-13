Pride Celebration expands at new location

Several hundred people were expected to attend an expanded Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 10 in Newton.

In addition to a cash donation, Thorlabs loaned a parking lot for the event, said Zoe Heath, founder of Sussex County Pride, which organized the event.

The group has sponsored Pride events in Newton since 2017. Previously, they were held on the Newton Green.

Moving to the Thorlabs site meant that the number of vendors doubled to about 40 this year, she said. “Many of them are LGBTQ+-owned. All of them are local. And they’re all here supporting the Sussex County LGBTQ+ community.

“Sussex County is an area where it’s difficult to be queer, where it’s hard to grow up openly LGBTQ+; it can be even unsafe for some,” noted Heath, who attended Vernon Township High School and now lives in Hamburg.

“But organizations like us, like Sussex County Pride, organizations like PFLAG are making it easier and safer for more people to live as their true, authentic self. And that means more vendors want to come and support that as well.”

The celebration included live music, drag performers, and games and crafts for children.

Todd Gillespie, a board member who was manning the PFLAG Sussex County table, handed out pins, stickers and information. The group also had face painting, coloring and corn hole activities for children.

PFLAG, which provides education, advocacy and support for LGBTQ people, their families and friends, held its first meeting in January.

The monthly meetings have attracted as many as 40 people and the group is considering changing the meeting night so it can move to a larger room at the Sparta United Methodist Church, board members said.

PFLAG president Sue Harris said she enjoyed seeing the diverse groups at the Pride Celebration, including allies, such as church members.

Jill Kubin, a PFLAG board member, said it was nice to be among people who understand diversity “and maybe what you’ve been through.” “It’s an uplifting feeling.”