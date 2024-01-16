Pretty in Pink game aids those with cancer

Olivia Wagner scored a team-high 19 points and Mikayla Conklin added 12 points to lead the High Point Regional High School girls basketball team to its fourth straight victory: a 46-33 decision over Wallkill Valley on Saturday, Jan. 13 at home.

The game was the 14th annual Pretty in Pink fundraiser to help people fighting cancer. The event has raised a total of $325,000 in that time.

The Wildcats led, 22-17, before they outscored Wallkill Valley, 24-16, after the break.

Leah English (seven points), Grace Elston (four points), Michelle Sondej (two points) and Rachel Teague (two points) rounded out the scoring for High Point, which improved to 6-2 this season.

During a break in the game, checks were given to several families battling cancer-related illnesses to help with medical costs.

Wallkill Valley girls basketball head coach Earl Hornyak was one of the recipients. He has battled prostate cancer in recent years and has lost several family members to various forms of cancer.

High Point is slated to play at Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 before playing host to Millburn at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

Here’s how other High Point sports teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

Brayden Franko had a game-high 17 points and Jacob Guinta added 12 points as High Point rallied for a 42-28 victory over Morris Tech on Friday afternoon, Jan. 12 in Denville.

Morris Tech held a 29-21 lead after three quarters before the Wildcats closed with a 21-5 fourth-quarter salvo.

Noah Reilly added seven points for High Point, which also defeated Kittatinny, 69-40, on Thursday, Jan. 11 at home.

Slade Muller paced that decision with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Reilly (12 points, three rebounds, two assists), Guinta (11 points, six assists), Franko (nine points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Kyle Willis (eight points, six rebounds) added to the win for High Point (7-3).

The Wildcats are scheduled to play host to Sussex Tech at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 before playing at Whippany Park at 1 p.m. Jan. 20.

Wrestling

While High Point didn’t boast any finalists, the Wildcats did well to finish 10th of 18 teams at the 14th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Jan. 13 at Phillipsburg High School.

High Point had four place winners in Nick Clayton (fourth at 138 pounds), Jayden Ruplall (fourth at 157), Mason Mericle (sixth at 215) and Gavin Mericle (fifth at 285).

The Wildcats (4-3) are scheduled to wrestle at a quad meet beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at North Warren.

Ice hockey

The Wildcats ran their winning streak to six straight with a 4-0 victory over Mountain Lakes on Jan. 13 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Alex Sonvico scored twice, Brady Reid and Joshua Custode each added a goal, and Landon Healy earned his first shutout of the season with a 16-save performance.

Sonvico has 18 goals and eight assists this season, trailing only Michael Sadowski, who leads the team in scoring with 23 goals and 12 assists.

Reid (seven goals, nine assists), Sebastian Hamarcak (three goals, 13 assists), James Sonvico (seven goals, eight assists), Anthony Tokar (three goals, 12 assists) and Custode (seven goals, five assists) round out the top seven scorers for the Wildcats.

High Point (9-3) is scheduled to meet Morris Catholic at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Skylands ice World.