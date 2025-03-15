Pregnancy & Infancy Summit today

Dr. Christian Canzoniero, a pediatrician, will headline a special Pregnancy & Infancy Summit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at Project Self-Sufficiency in Newton.

This event will spotlight important issues faced by expectant and new parents during pregnancy and through a child’s early years.

Free baby items, prizes and giveaways will be offered.

Participants may receive one-on-one coaching sessions with trained parenting experts, learn about online resources for tracking their child’s development, and get up-to-date information about car seat safety, breastfeeding, nutrition, childbirth, doula services, pediatric occupational therapy and more.

Professional photos will be taken by photographer Julian Huarte.

Representatives of several organizations will be on hand to offer information to mothers and parents of young children. They include Project Self-Sufficiency’s Nurse Family Partnership team, occupational therapist Barbara Cheuvront, nutritionist Karla Hamal, lactation consultant Jacqulyn Potter, Macaroni Kids, NJ Safe Kids and the Partnership for Maternal Child Health.

Free and reduced cost activities for families and other topics related to early childhood health, safety and education also will be explored.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The summit supplements Project Self-Sufficiency’s programs for pregnant women and parents of young children, including home visitation programs, Baby Beginnings events, Mommy Parties and Parent Cafes.

To register for the summit, call 973-940-3500.