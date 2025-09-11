Polo Classic on Saturday to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency

The inaugural Project Self-Sufficiency Polo Classic will be held Saturday, Sept. 13 at the Grayfields Polo Club in Allamuchy.

Proceeds will benefit the agency’s services for low-income individuals and families in northwest New Jersey.

“We are excited to be partnering with NJ Polo to raise funds for the programs and services which are essential for struggling families in our area,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of the nonprofit organization.

“The Project Self-Sufficiency Polo Classic invites people of all ages to come together in a fun and relaxing environment, enjoy a tailgate and time outdoors, and support local families in need.”

The event begins at noon. VIP Tent ticketholders will be treated to hors d’oeuvres, fine cuisine and signature drinks catered by Andre’s Lakeside Dining, while tailgaters may welcome guests to customized spaces, and general admission ticketholders will set up their viewing areas.

Welcoming arrivals will be Sussex Brass Quintet musicians Chris Arnold, Joshua Jenkins, Kevin Shinall, Jason Whitaker and Harold Woods. The Pro Tempos, featuring Carol and Gary Kraemer, will entertain inside the VIP Tent.

During halftime, spectators may take part in the tradition of divot stomping, smoothing the field for the second half of the polo match.

Other activities will include competitions for best hat and best tailgate, a silent auction, and naming of the match MVP and Best Playing Polo.

After the match, all are invited to enjoy a festive after-party on the field featuring the Mike Lawlor Band.

General admission tickets are $50 and VIP Tent tickets are $150. They may be purchased online at wl.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E14121&id=152

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 14.

For information, call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500.

Presenting sponsor for the Project Self-Sufficiency Polo Classic is Mercedes-Benz of Newton, which will have several models on display.

Other sponsors include First Hope Bank, Lakeside Construction, Sue and Greg Murphy, Blake and Cathy Ellman, Dee and Jim Fernandez, Lorraine and Tim Parker, Franklin Mutual Insurance, Alissa and Joel Isaacson, Provident Bank, Mary Ann and Tony DeSantis, Acrisure and Nisivoccia.