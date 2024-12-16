Home
Photos: Operation Toy Train
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 16 Dec 2024 | 03:26
OT1 A toy collection train arrives Saturday, Dec. 14 in Vernon
. The train also stopped in Sparta and Newfoundland. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
OT2 Santa greets the crowd in Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
OT3 New bikes and other donated toys are lined up to be loaded on the train. They will be distributed to underprivileged
children by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Foundation. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
OT4 Dan and Tom Nizolak of Sparta check out a Toys for Tots helicopter. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
OT5 Bill and Pat Dermody of Sparta pose with Santa. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
OT6 A model train set up by the Sussex County Railroad Club. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
A crowd waits for the arrival of a toy collection train Saturday, Dec. 14 in Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
The train arrives Saturday, Dec. 14 in Vernon. (Photo by John Benson)
Santa greets the crowd.
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
Donated toys are ready to be loaded on the train.
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
Lucas Hartmann-Neistadt of Vernon. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
(Photo by Maria Kovic)
Silas Ortiz of Vernon sits on Santa’s lap. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Keira and Alivia Freykar of Wantage pose with Santa. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Vernon Township High School band members entertain the waiting crowd. (Photo by John Benson)
The Vernon Fire Department hangs a large American flag at the train crossing. (Photo by John Benson)
Tags
1
maria kovic
2
Operation Toy Train
3
U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Foundation
4
Vernon
