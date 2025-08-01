x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Photos: Meet the Artists Reception at State Fair

Augusta /
| 01 Aug 2025 | 04:24
    <b>Residents look at the Art in Sussex County show during a Meet the Artists reception Thursday evening, July 31 in the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Residents look at the Art in Sussex County show during a Meet the Artists reception Thursday evening, July 31 in the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>The Art in Sussex County show is on display in the Richards Building during the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm &amp; Horse Show through Saturday, Aug. 9. </b>
    The Art in Sussex County show is on display in the Richards Building during the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show through Saturday, Aug. 9.
    <b>Judy and Rick Nothstine of Andover look at the art.</b>
    Judy and Rick Nothstine of Andover look at the art.
    <b>Ann Smiga Greene was the featured artist at the Meet the Artists reception. She teaches adult watercolor classes at Kittatinny Regional High School and in her home studio.</b>
    Ann Smiga Greene was the featured artist at the Meet the Artists reception. She teaches adult watercolor classes at Kittatinny Regional High School and in her home studio.
    <b>Artist Lorie Krieger with her acrylic painting ‘Quiet Beauty.’</b>
    Artist Lorie Krieger with her acrylic painting ‘Quiet Beauty.’
    <b>Clark and Allyn Perry of Frankford, Rita Joyce of Sparta and Robert Nicholson of Sparta.</b>
    Clark and Allyn Perry of Frankford, Rita Joyce of Sparta and Robert Nicholson of Sparta.