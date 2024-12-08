x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Photos: German Christmas Market of New Jersey

Augusta /
| 08 Dec 2024 | 11:57
    <b>People shop at the German Christmas Market of New Jersey on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    People shop at the German Christmas Market of New Jersey on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    <b>The German Christmas Market of New Jersey is a nonprofit foundation that raises funds to distribute back into the community.</b>
    The German Christmas Market of New Jersey is a nonprofit foundation that raises funds to distribute back into the community.
    <b>Since 2003, the foundation has donated a total of $620,000 to local charities and nonprofit organizations.</b>
    Since 2003, the foundation has donated a total of $620,000 to local charities and nonprofit organizations.
    <b>The German Christmas Market is open Dec. 6-8.</b>
    The German Christmas Market is open Dec. 6-8.
    Photos: German Christmas Market of New Jersey
    <b>A Zebu, a species native to India, is among the animals on display.</b>
    A Zebu, a species native to India, is among the animals on display.
    Photos: German Christmas Market of New Jersey
    Photos: German Christmas Market of New Jersey
    <b>A model train display.</b>
    A model train display.
    <b>David, Kate, Sarah and Luke Gillespie of Denville.</b>
    David, Kate, Sarah and Luke Gillespie of Denville.
    <b> Tamer, Jennifer and Clara Mahfouz of Sparta.</b>
    Tamer, Jennifer and Clara Mahfouz of Sparta.
    <b>Ashlyn Wesolowski of Wantage.</b>
    Ashlyn Wesolowski of Wantage.
    <b>Jennifer Ferrie of Chatham.</b>
    Jennifer Ferrie of Chatham.
    <b>Maeve Cochran of Roseland.</b>
    Maeve Cochran of Roseland.
    <b>Lindsey, Charlotte, Mikey and Michael Mertz of Bergenfield.</b>
    Lindsey, Charlotte, Mikey and Michael Mertz of Bergenfield.
    <b>Linda Pietrzak and Luann Phillips of Middletown, N.Y.</b>
    Linda Pietrzak and Luann Phillips of Middletown, N.Y.
    <b>Dede Benson and Alicia Batko of Montague.</b>
    Dede Benson and Alicia Batko of Montague.
    Photos: German Christmas Market of New Jersey
    Photos: German Christmas Market of New Jersey
    Photos: German Christmas Market of New Jersey
    Photos: German Christmas Market of New Jersey
    <b>A Zebu, a species native to India, is among the animals on display.</b>
    A Zebu, a species native to India, is among the animals on display.