x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Operation Toy Train collects donated toys

Newfoundland /
| 13 Dec 2023 | 04:58
    Santa talks to children at the Newfoundland Train Station while volunteers load donated toys on the train. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Santa talks to children at the Newfoundland Train Station while volunteers load donated toys on the train. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Santa greets people at the Newfoundland Train Station on Saturday, Dec. 9 after arriving with Operation Toy Train.
    Santa greets people at the Newfoundland Train Station on Saturday, Dec. 9 after arriving with Operation Toy Train.
    Santa asks a boy if he has been naughty or nice this year.
    Santa asks a boy if he has been naughty or nice this year.
    A family poses with Santa.
    A family poses with Santa.
    Volunteers pack up donated toys.
    Volunteers pack up donated toys.
    Operation Toy Train pulls into the Newfoundland Train Station.
    Operation Toy Train pulls into the Newfoundland Train Station.

A special train carrying Santa stopped in Newfoundland a few minutes before 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

It was the first time that the tiny station was a stop for Operation Toy Train, which was collecting donated toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation benefiting underprivileged children.

The train started at 9 a.m. that morning in Rochelle Park and also made stops in Sparta and Vernon.

John Sobotka, a train coordinator with the project, said Operation Toy Train was expected to collect 28,000 to 29,000 toys each weekend, Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10.

This is the 15th holiday season in a row that the nonprofit organization has operated the special train.

Cargando reproductor ...