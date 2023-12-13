Operation Toy Train collects donated toys

A special train carrying Santa stopped in Newfoundland a few minutes before 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

It was the first time that the tiny station was a stop for Operation Toy Train, which was collecting donated toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation benefiting underprivileged children.

The train started at 9 a.m. that morning in Rochelle Park and also made stops in Sparta and Vernon.

John Sobotka, a train coordinator with the project, said Operation Toy Train was expected to collect 28,000 to 29,000 toys each weekend, Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10.

This is the 15th holiday season in a row that the nonprofit organization has operated the special train.