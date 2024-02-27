x
‘Open That Bottle Night’ fundraiser

Newton /
| 27 Feb 2024 | 07:36
    ’Open That Bottle Night’ on Saturday, Feb. 24 benefits Project Self-Sufficiency in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The fundraiser included a charity auction, live music and gourmet food. Guests were asked to bring a special bottle of wine to open there.
    From left are Anne and Paul Krump and Tom Peterson.
    From left are Rebekah Forlenza, Cathy Ellman and Larry Forlenza.
    The event was held in the Crow’s Nest Event Center at the Hudson Farm Club in Andover.
