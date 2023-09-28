Online workshop on effects of childhood trauma is today

Parents, caregivers and others are invited to learn how childhood trauma affects physical and neurological development and to discuss methods for improving health and well-being at an online workshop at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

“Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities,” hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency, will include tips for protection, prevention and promoting resilience within the community.

The session is free and open to the public. Call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have been identified as contributors to physical and neurological ailments, including heart disease, diabetes and depression. They also are known to lead to mental illness, neglect, sexual abuse, and a variety of dysfunctional behaviors, such as substance abuse and domestic violence.

”Protection, prevention and resilience promotion can profoundly improve health according to recent discoveries in neuroscience, epigenetics and epidemiology,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“The tools identified in this session can positively impact public health, safety and productivity and reduce public and private costs now and for future generations.”

The workshop is funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey.