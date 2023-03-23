Online workshop on childhood trauma is today

Parents, caregivers and other community providers are invited to learn how childhood trauma impacts physical and neurological development and to discuss methods for improving health and well-being across the lifespan.

The online workshop “Understanding ACEs: Building Self-Healing Communities,” hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

It will address the neurological and biological effects of adversity on development and its corresponding impact on the health of the overall population.

Tips for protection, prevention and promoting resilience in the community also will be discussed.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have been identified as contributors to a host of physical and neurological ailments, including heart disease, diabetes and depression. They are known to lead to mental illness, neglect, sexual abuse and a variety of dysfunctional behaviors, such as substance abuse and domestic violence.

“Recent discoveries in neuroscience, epigenetics, epidemiology and resilience studies have helped us to understand how protection, prevention and resilience promotion can profoundly improve health,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “The tools identified in this session can positively impact public health, safety and productivity and reduce public and private costs now and for future generations.”

The workshop is funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey.