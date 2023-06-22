Online seminar on divorce tonight

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free online family law seminar at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

Participants will discuss child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time, equitable distribution of assets and other topics related to divorce.

The presentation is free and open to the public; interested attendees should call Project Self-Sufficiency at (973) 940-3500, for log-in details.

The agency’s legal seminar series is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency and is funded by the New Jersey Department of Children & Families.