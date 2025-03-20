Online portal allows free tax filing

Low- and moderate-income residents looking to save hundreds in tax-preparer fees may file for free using an online portal or self-file software offered through United Way of Northern New Jersey.

By visiting uwnnj.org/freetaxprep, individuals and families who are ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) or in poverty may access an easy-to-use online system to have their state and federal tax returns prepared and filed electronically while saving the average $300 fee that paid preparers charge.

“Our neighbors who are struggling to afford life’s basics can safely and securely file their taxes for free using our online portal,” said United Way chief executive Kiran Handa Gaudioso. “This service ensures ALICE households can file their taxes accurately and get back what they are due.”

The portal uses secure document uploads, encrypted email and video conferencing.

Assistance and forms are available in both English and Spanish.

Clients using the online portal may expect a high-quality experience with IRS tax law-certified preparers, a double-review process, and completed returns within seven to 10 business days from document uploads, Gaudioso said.

For more than a decade, United Way and its partners - the IRS, Norwescap and Greater Providence Missionary Baptist Church - have been helping residents struggling to afford the basics by offering free tax-preparation services.

In addition to accessing the online portal, individuals and families who visit uwnnj.org/freetaxprep may use self-filing software to file their taxes for free.

This tool allows residents earning $84,000 or less to file their federal and state returns, with the option for self-employed filers to complete a Schedule C. All filers using the software may schedule time with a tax coach for assistance.

“As our in-person appointments near capacity, we encourage ALICE households to take advantage of our secure online portal or self-filing software,” Gaudioso said.

“For over 15 years, United Way has been a trusted resource, helping thousands of struggling neighbors each year accurately file their taxes for free. These online options ensure we can continue providing this vital service to those who need it most.”

For information, send email to UnitedWayTaxPrep@UnitedWayNNJ.org or leave a message in English or Spanish at 973-993-1160 ext. 5 and a tax scheduler will return your call.