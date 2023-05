A town-wide garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in Ogdensburg.

The rain date, for severe weather, is Sunday, May 7.

Funds from the event will benefit the Ogdensburg Recreation Association.

Maps are available on the association’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OburgRAas well as at Harry’s Convenience Store, Gemma’s and Dunkin Donuts.