Officials meet on homeless issue

Local, county and state officials met last week to discuss how to deal with homeless people on and around the Newton Green.

“Within the past three to four months, we have seen a noticeable influx of homeless individuals from inside and outside of New Jersey,” said Town Manager Thomas Russo. “The geographical focal point is the county Green, which is owned by the County of Sussex.

“I’ve asked our town planner to review best practices from across New Jersey and the nation while I continue to work with state and county agencies, local nonprofits and leaders in other communities. My hope is that by working side by side, we can honor the dignity of every individual while preserving the safety and quality of life that our residents and visitors deserve.”

Residents and members of the business community have expressed frustration at the situation, Russo said. Some business owners, for example, are upset by panhandling, garbage, public alcohol consumption, vomiting and urinating in public.

“I ask for patience,” he said. “I ask them to understand this is a long-term problem but that the municipal organization and governing body are committed to working on this to make sure the quality of life in the town continues to go in a positive direction.”

This year, the town has used existing resources to address the problem of homeless people. In 2026, it may be a different story, Russo said.

“It is useful to have conversations now to understand what we need to do going forward. Is it staffing? I don’t have a housing or social services department. So what are the municipal needs for 2026? This is not something we were addressing a year ago. This is the challenge of our time.”

He expects to ask the Town Council to approve two consultants this month.

“Jessica Caldwell runs J Caldwell & Associates, which is on Spring Street,” he said. “She is also our town planner and would assist us in working with nonprofits and the county cultivating data and research analysis and learning about how communities deal with underserved populations and homelessness.”

That contract, if approved, would not exceed $15,000, Russo said. The county may contribute to the contract, he noted.

“The other individual is Barry Dreger, a colleague of mine,” Russo said. “He has a consulting firm and has worked with underserved populations. His focus, working with me and Jessica and the state, will entail meeting with nonprofits and individuals at the Green to determine their needs as well as reaching out to the faith-based community.”

The contract with Dreger’s firm, if approved, would be for $40 an hour.

Russo said his next step will be meeting with state officials on Monday, Sept. 8 to learn more about the services and resources they offer.

Policing the Green

Since June, Newton police have increased the number of patrols near the Green, resulting in more quality-of-life summonses.

In June, police issued 45. In July, that number increased to 66 and, as of Aug. 22, the number for August was 74.

Newton Police Chief Joseph D’Annibale said his department’s activity near the Green is not affecting services in other parts of town.

“Even though we are a small agency, we are trying to better the lives of the people in our town,” said D’Annibale, who attended a homeless coordination meeting with county officials last week.

“I have relocated some personnel to keep an eye on the area, but there is no loss of services elsewhere. We respond to all our calls and do everything we normally do. I assigned a couple of extra special officers to monitor the area. Our patrol officers are required to make a round through on their shifts. Having an officer there 24/7 is not feasible.”

The chief said removing law-abiding homeless people from the Green is not an option.

“They have rights as well. My job is to make sure people are being orderly and obeying the laws. We are not going to violate somebody’s civil rights just because somebody doesn’t want them there.

“Unless the county puts in an ordinance, I am not telling anybody they can’t be in a county park.”

‘Social gathering area’

Sussex County Administrator Ron Tappan said the county is meeting with members of Newton’s homeless

population.

“We have had every one of them in to discuss services we offer such as housing, therapy, etc.,” he said. “Some are not eligible because they are not actually homeless. Some are eligible but do not want to participate for whatever reason. Some get in and fail out because they don’t go along with the program. We have exhausted our efforts with most of the current group that is there.

“This has become more of a social-gathering area, where they go to a store where they can get supplies, take a shower, and go back and gather at the Green.”

Many in the homeless community on the Green are not from Newton or even New Jersey, so what attracted them?

“I think it is easy access to service-providers,” Tappan said. “We have homeless groups all over the county. We have had people behind Walmart and Midas. This is not a new issue, but it is more visible at the Green.”

The service-providers in Newton are numerous: Manna House, the Sussex County Division of Social Services, the Center for Prevention & Counseling, Family Promise of Sussex County, Project Self-Sufficiency and the Market Street Mission.

Market Street Mission provides individuals with food, shelter, counseling, job training, spiritual guidance and Bible study.

“Great place to collect your thoughts and plan,” Aaron Duchscherer writes in a Google review of the mission. “The staff are helpful and down-to-earth. They’ll offer you seven days to get it together and if you do things right it’ll happen.

“If you use them for help, don’t carry a negative mindset or get high. You’ll waste their time and yours. Just use the time to really figure things out and everything will come together. They have some rules to follow once you enter the building. Just follow them. (I) wish I could give them 10 stars. These guys are great.”