Norwescap expands services with SNAP program

Norwescap has added the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (NJ SNAP) to its programs in Sussex, Warren and Hunterdon counties.

NJ SNAP is a federal program that supports lower-income individuals and families in buying the groceries they need to eat healthy.

“We are excited to join other food banks across the state who already have SNAP Navigator programs in place,” said Mark Valli, Norwescap’s chief executive.

“With Norwescap supporting Warren, Sussex and Hunterdon residents, all 21 counties across New Jersey will now benefit from this outreach.”

With its long-standing commitment to combating food insecurity and ending hunger in New Jersey, Norwescap Food Bank in Phillipsburg distributes nutritious food through a network of more than 100 food pantries and other partners.

It also provides supplemental nutritional assistance to pregnant women and mothers of young children through the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC) program.

By adding NJ SNAP, Norwescap is broadening its reach. Currently, NJ SNAP benefits are underutilized in New Jersey, leaving many who qualify, including senior citizens, without the assistance they need.

“Norwescap’s SNAP Navigators will answer questions about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and help people apply for NJ SNAP benefits,” said Lisa Weber, senior director of food security and health equity at Norwescap.

“They will provide direct assistance and use the power of the Norwescap network for outreach, employing its wide portfolio of services to ensure that individuals and families have access to healthy, nutritious food.”