Nominees sought for Senior of the Year

Nominations for the 2025 Sussex County Senior of the Year may be submitted to the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services.

The award goes to a Sussex County senior citizen who is a role model and supports the community through volunteer efforts, supportive activities, and advocacy on behalf of older adults and issues pertaining to them.

Nominees must be county residents at least 60 years old and role models.

The nomination form is online at sussex.nj.us/seniorservices or call the Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext. 1221.

Nominations must be submitted by July 8.

Send completed forms to the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, 1 Spring St., Newton, NJ, 07860, by e-mail to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us or fax to 973-579-0550.

The Senior of the Year selection will be based on the information provided on the application.

The award will be presented during Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 under the Performing Arts Tent. All nominees must be present.