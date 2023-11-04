Newton, Sparta, Sussex Tech lose in semis

Newton, Sparta and Sussex Tech were defeated in lopsided games in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) sectional tournament.

Pope John lost its first-round game in the Non-Public, Group A tournament against Don Bosco Prep, 28-17, at home Saturday, Nov. 4.

Newton smashed by Westwood

Newton fell far short in the semifinal round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament, losing to Westwood, 42-8, there Friday, Nov. 3.

The Braves’ record for the season was 7-3. They won the American Blue division of the SFC and were undefeated by opponents in the division.

On Friday, Westwood led, 42-0, at the beginning of the fourth quarter, then DeMarius Posey caught a 33-yard pass from Matt Ellsworth to put Newton on the scoreboard. Tommy Carroll ran the ball in for two extra points.

Posey had a total of 108 rushing yards, and Ellsworth completed four of six pass attempts for a total of 52 yards.

Sparta falls to West Morris

Sparta was defeated by West Morris, 30-9, in the semifinal round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament there Friday.

The Spartans finished the season with a 4-6 record and were tied at 2-2 against opponents in the American White division. Sparta took third place in the division after Vernon and Lakeland.

On Friday, Shane Hoover kicked a 25-yard field goal for the Spartans in the first quarter and Lucas Brown scored on a 23-yard pass from Hoover.

Hoover completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for a total of 163 yards in the game.

Sussex Tech shut out

Sussex Tech lost to Bernards, 48-0, in the semifinal round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 tournament there Friday.

Bernards was undefeated all season, while the Mustangs’ overall record was 7-4. Sussex Tech tied for second place in the American Blue division with Lenape Valley; both were 3-2 against division opponents.

Cole Phillips rushed for a total of 146 yards for Sussex Tech during the game Friday.

Pope John loses

Pope John, ranked No. 20 in the state, fell to No. 15-ranked Don Bosco Prep in the first round of the Non-Public, Group A tournament.

The Lions’ overall record for the season was 7-4. The team was second in the United White division after Delbarton with a 3-1 record in division play.

On Saturday, Wes Johnston and Joey Walton each made a touchdown for Pope John in the second quarter and Jack Morgese kicked a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter. Morgese also kicked two points after touchdowns.

Deven Sisler and Dante DeLuca each scored twice for Don Bosco. Sisler completed seven of 13 pass attempts for a total of 131 yards in the game.

Pope John quarterback Chris Dietrich completed 21 of 36 pass attempts for a total of 169 yards.