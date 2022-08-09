Miss Byram crowned 2022 Queen of the Fair

Byram Township’s Jolisse Gray was named Queen of the Fair last Saturday, August 6, at the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show. The honors student and National Defense Fellow is set to graduate from Notre Dame of Maryland University this coming December. Queen of the Fair is just one of many accomplishments for Gray, who was presented with a grand prize at her college for Best Undergraduate Research, is in multiple honors societies, and is the first at her college to earn The Newman Civic Fellowship.

Hardyston’s Emily Carey took the popular vote, winning the People’s Choice Award.

Carey, Lafayette’s Arielle Ava Ortega, and Green Township’s Cassandra Mull, all were recognized as finalists.

Branchville’s Hannah Doyle and Wantage’s Julia Dunn were named First and Second Runner up.