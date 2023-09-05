Miners lose to Jackals, 5-0, in Wild Card Game

After making it to the Wild Card Game, the Sussex County Miners fell to the New Jersey Jackals, 5-0, on Tuesday night, Sept. 5 at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

The Paterson-based team will take on the Quebec Capitales in a best-of-three playoff Divisional Series that begins Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Championship Series begins Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Miners ended the regular season in third place in the Frontier League East Division, winning the chance to advance in the playoffs.

In the West Division, the Evansville Otters defeated the Schaumburg Boomers, 4-3, in a Wild Card Game on Tuesday. They will confront the Gateway Grizzlies in the Divisional Series, also starting Thursday.

In the East Division, the Jackals and Capitales tied, with 60-35 records for the regular season. But Quebec won the season series, 6-3, so it was the first seed in the playoffs.

The Miners’ record was 55-40. They won their last seven regular-season games and eight of the last 10 regular-season games.

The Tri-City ValleyCats also finished with a 55-40 record, but the Miners had the tie-breaker.

The New York Boulders’ record was 54-42. If they had won their last two games, they would have been in the Wild Card Game.