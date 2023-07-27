Miners’ Casino Night tonight benefits Benny’s Bodega

The Sussex County Miners baseball team will hold a Casino Night before their game against the New York Boulders on Thursday, July 27 at Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

The proceeds will benefit Benny’s Bodega, which provides free food and household items to struggling families. The nonprofit organization is based in Newton.

The $35 cost includes a ticket to the game, entry to the casino and $150 in play money if purchased by Wednesday, July 26. Tickets are available online at https://offer.fevo.com/boulders-vs-miners-m1uthxo-cd5f20f?fbclid=IwAR0mJ0XIvKtT-CjcQAPjCucKwwwYX0oPZaq7rM6F5mCYrNKcPGWuK90zeOU&fevoUri=boulders-vs-miners-m1uthxo-cd5f20f%2F

There will be nine gaming tables, a variety of prizes and $1 beer.

The gates open at 6:05 p.m. and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The event is sponsored by TPS Financial.

The Miners are in fifth place in the Frontier League East, with a 30-25 record as of Saturday, July 22. The Boulders are in fourth place, with a 33-23 record.

The top three teams - New Jersey Jackals, Quebec Capitales and Tri-City ValleyCats - each have won 35 games this season.