Meetings set with governor candidates start Saturday

The Sussex County Democratic Committee will co-host town hall meetings with Democrats running for governor this year.

The first one is with Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in Dragonetti Auditorium at Community College of Morris, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph.

Admission is free. To register, go online to bit.ly/govforum-jan25

Meetings with Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop will be at 11 a.m. and noon Saturday, Feb. 1 at the same location.

An online meeting with Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 10.