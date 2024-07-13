Mayor: Ex-Playboy hotel property sold

The property on Route 517 in Vernon, previously known as the Playboy Hotel and the Legends Resort, has been sold to an affiliate of Lockwood Hotels, Mayor Anthony Rossi said in a Facebook post Friday, July 12.

Plans call for a 300-room internationally branded hotel, a world-class “Super Spa,” 150 residential condos and a space for concerts.

Rossi said the township’s attorneys have confirmed the sale to be legal. “They are still working through all the tax liens, which is over 600. Also, understand Vernon can’t waive any owed taxes!!”

The former Legends Resort has been empty since 2018.

It opened in 1972 as the Great Gorge Playboy Club Hotel. It was sold a few times and eventually bought by Metairie Corp., which reopened the hotel as the Legends Resort & Country Club.