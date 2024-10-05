x
Marching Band Festival set for today in Stanhope

| 05 Oct 2024 | 07:28
    The Lenape Valley Regional High School Marching Band competes Saturday, Sept. 28 in the Highlander Marching Classic in West Milford. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    Marching Band Festival set for today in Stanhope
Sixteen high school bands will compete in the Lenape Valley Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Lenape Valley Regional High School’s Smolyn Field, 28 Sparta Road, Stanhope.

There also will be food trucks, raffles and a 50/50.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students, senior citizens and military personnel.

Parking is not available on school grounds. Park in labeled lots or side streets. A shuttle will be available.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Vernon Township High School, 1832 County Road 565,will host 21 bands in a competition starting at 1:30 p.m.

Among the participating bands are those from Lenape Valley, Sparta, High Point, Wallkill Valley, Kittatinny and Newton high schools.