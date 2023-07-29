Lusscroft Farm open to visitors today

Lusscroft Farm will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29 to explore, shop, eat and enjoy the beautiful scenery at this historic farm, 50 Neilson Road, Wantage.

The barn and bunkhouse buildings are filled with furniture, vintage and decorative items, collectibles, books, tools, glassware and more for sale.

The 19th-century cottage has all three levels filled with holiday-themed items plus a bake sale.

The carriage house and the lawn will host craft vendors and food trucks.

The Turner Mansion will be open for guided tours for a donation of $5 a person.

Members of the Sussex County Native Plant Society will be on hand to discuss the native Plant Garden Project at Lusscroft.

No general admission/parking fee; the only fee is the guided tour of the Manor House.

Funds raised go to restoration projects at the farm.