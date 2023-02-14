Lonegan to run for state Senate

Steve Lonegan will seek the state Senate seat representing District 24, he said Tuesday morning, Feb. 14 on the Bill Spadea radio show.

Late last month, the Newton resident and former mayor of Bogota filed to run for a state Assembly seat at the Morris County Republican Convention on March 4.

Assemblyman Parker Space, who previously said he would retire from the Assembly, also is running for the Senate seat, which has been held by Steven Oroho for the past five terms.

On Jan. 30, Oroho said he would not seek re-election for personal reasons.

During the radio show, Lonegan said the Republican Party in New Jersey is in crisis, having abdicated “its commitment to very core conservative principles.”

He pledged to “get the Republican Party back on track” by focusing on cutting the size of government, eliminating regulations that are crushing small businesses, and re-establishing parental control of the education system.

The 24th District includes all of Sussex County; the Morris County towns of Chester Borough, Chester Township, Mount Olive, Netcong, Roxbury and Washington Township; and the Warren County towns of Allamuchy and Independence.